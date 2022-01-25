CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - Saturday, Jan. 29 will be the last day of white sturgeon retention fishing in Bonneville Pool according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Due to good weather, Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon expect that the guideline of 675 sturgeon will be reached this weekend, marking the second consecutive year that Bonneville Pool recreational sturgeon retention will close in January.

The Dalles Pool will continue to remain open for three days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Jan. 29-through Feb. 28 or until the allowable catch of 190 sturgeon is reached. Fishery managers do not expect to extend The Dalles Pool season beyond Feb. 28.

The staggered retention days for The Dalles Pool were adopted in December to allow staff sufficient time to monitor catches and take action to stay within harvest guidelines.

According to the ODFW release, Bonneville Pool may continue to reduce the retention days next year to allow time for staff to assess catch rates and to extend the retention season beyond January.

Sturgeon retention remains open per permanent regulations in the John Day Pool, for seven days per week until the guideline is met. Catch rates are currently low in the John Day Pool so no management action is needed at this time.

The regulations state that the daily bag limit for retention seasons is one legal-sized white sturgeon, with a statewide annual bag limit of two fish. Legal-size white sturgeon in Bonneville Pool are a minimum of 38 inches and a maximum of 54 inches fork length. In The Dalles and John Day Pools, the minimum size increases to 43 inches of fork length. Fork length is measured in a straight line from the tip of the nose to the fork in the caudal fin (tail) with the fish laying on its side on a flat surface, with the tape measure/ruler positioned flat under the fish.

Catch-and-release sturgeon angling will remain open all year, except angling for sturgeon is prohibited May 1 through Aug. 31 within the sanctuary areas designated below each of the dam tailraces.

As sturgeon and other Columbia River seasons can close quickly when harvest guidelines are reached, anglers are also encouraged to sign up for Columbia River Compact fact sheets to stay on top of catch rates.