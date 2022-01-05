LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
Just before 2 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-5 near milepost 220. OSP said an investigation revealed a southbound Chrysler PT Cruiser collided with a semi-tractor that was being towed by a Chevrolet tow truck.
The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 79-year-old Michael Elliott, of Sublimity, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he was later pronounced dead.
OSP said the driver of the tow truck was not injured.
Interstate 5 remained opened to traffic during the investigation. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Medics and Halsey Rescue.