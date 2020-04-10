Sublimity sets goal to make 10,000 face masks

SUBLIMITY, OR (KPTV)- It’s a town of just under 3,000, but those who live there have a loft goal of making 10,000 masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That effort is underway in Sublimity, just east of Salem.
By the end of the weekend volunteers hope to have 1,600 completed.
“Really fortunate to have a number of neighbors step up and say I don’t have a whole lot, I have a few yards of fabric tucked away or hey, I’ve got time, I’m at home I’ve got a sewing machine,” city councilor Greg Atkin said.
Atkin is spear heading the effort. He says right now they have about 45 people sewing masks and other area business are involved.
Santiam Cleanery in Stayton is providing their washers, dryers and presses to prepare the 100 percent cotton fabric. Silver Falls Engraving in Silverton and Cruisemaster Engraving in Sublimity are using their laser cutting machines to cut fabric patterns
“They didn’t know they could cut cotton so they practiced and said sure we can do that and so they can cut out patterns for us,” Atkin said.
Next week they plan to get another 1,300 yards of fabric in and plan to really ramp up production.
“We really want to reduce the spread of all of our caregivers, those are the ones who are dealing with are vulnerable population. This 10,000 is our first go around we may do another 10,000,” Atkin said.
The goal in all of this is to help protect the most vulnerable in their community and surrounding ones.
For more information visit the city’s website www.cityofsublimity.com.
