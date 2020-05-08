TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - The clear blue sky on Friday was momentarily filled with the roaring sound of F-15 fighter jets with the 142nd Fighter Wing as they flew over local hospitals to say thank you to health care workers.
A crowd of about 75 people gathered in the parking lot of Legacy Meridan Park Hospital to witness a show of support and gratitude.
A beautiful thank you to healthcare workers at 39 hospitals and care sights from @142ndWG This one is over @OurLegacyHealth Meridian Park Hospital in Tualatin. #FlyoverFriday #AirForceSalutes #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/gSds2q9Fvi— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) May 8, 2020
Among them, the father of one of the jet pilots who couldn't be more proud.
"I got my son flying lessons when he graduated from high school many years ago," said Jim Robb. "It's been an awesome journey, one I've always dreamed of."
Robb was an anesthesiologist and worked in local hospitals for years along with his wife, Louise Nardi, who was a nurse.
"Great admiration for all the first responders, hospital workers, police and firemen, everyone," Nardi said.
Two F-15's from the Oregon Air National Guard took part in Operation: American Resolve.
It gave people something to get out for and celebrate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been sitting at home watching all of this from afar, and just felt like it was our contribute to the celebration of the many lives that have been spared during this horrible pandemic," said Nick Chester.
"Such a thrill to be out here with the community and show our pride for the first responders," said Amy Chester.
The jets flew over 39 hospitals and care facilities on Friday as part of their regular training. The National Guard is planning more flyovers next Friday if the weather permits.
