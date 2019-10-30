TUALATIN – The recent closure of a childcare company with two locations has left employees unpaid and families, with many unanswered questions, out hundreds of dollars.
Following years of business, Odyssey Preschool “voluntarily closed” its facilities earlier this month, most recently located on SW Arapaho Road and SW 90th Ave in Tualatin, according to the Oregon Dept. of Education, who confirmed Wednesday they had received notification of the closures.
The school’s website, now inactive, states it is “no longer open and has dissolved its business”. On Wednesday afternoon, playgrounds at each location were found empty. At one school, multiple security cameras now peak outside its windows.
Tualatin’s Odyssey Preschool has suddenly shuttered its two locations. Families tell #FOX12 they got little warning and aren’t being refunded hundreds of dollars in prepaid tuition. Photos show kids’ belongings left dumped in the driveway. Where are the owners? Story at 10. pic.twitter.com/wdL5p9L9o3— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) October 31, 2019
Parents who had sent their children to the preschool for care told FOX 12 it came as a surprise.
“I don’t think they did it in a very professional way, or even legal way, really,” Shane Rubio, whose child had attended the Arapaho facility since the spring, said.
Rubio said he and about 30 others families between the two facilities received an email from the school’s owner Oct. 13. The email announced both locations were closing - 90th at the end of October and Arapaho at the end of November – due to financial troubles, Rubio said.
In the email, shared with FOX 12, owners wrote, “For the last year, the business has broken even and some months has taken a financial loss … In the end, all of our attempts have not prevailed. It has been difficult to oversee the business and uphold our high expectations, vision, mission and purpose that Odyssey Preschool was founded on while living out of state. Therefore, Odyssey Preschool must close.”
However, just over a week later, on Oct. 21, Rubio says he and other families received a second email from Odyssey’s owners stating that the Arapaho facility, which was supposed to remain open through November, was instead closing the next day on Oct. 22.
“… Odyssey Preschool is now closed and will not resume tomorrow,” the email states.
The Oct. 21 email also told parents their children’s belongings would be dumped in the driveway, where families could pick them up.
“We were in shock. Both me and my wife work full-time, so we were scrambling for childcare,” Rubio said.
As a result of the closure, many parents - including Rubio - have lost hundreds of dollars in tuition that had been prepaid through the end of October.
“Odyssey Preschool will not be reimbursing the last few days of the October tuition as Odyssey Preschool does not have any funds to reimburse,” the Oct. 21 email stated. “After paying wages and operating expenses for Sept. and part of Oct. and not having the funds from Nov. tuitions, the business simply does not have any money. We are very sorry.”
“We’re out right in the ballpark of about $400,” Rubio said.
Victoria Obregon, whose son also attended the Arapaho location, told FOX 12 she estimates her family has lost approximately $500 in prepaid tuition payments.
“It’s not right what they did,” Obregon said. “A lot of parents are out way more money than us even. And I know one of the moms lost her job over this. Another mom can’t even get her child’s EpiPen back.”
According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, Odyssey Preschool is owned by Tara and Kurt Clark, formerly of Salem. The couple also manage Odyssey Equity Group, a real estate investment firm based in Wenatchee, Washington, according to its website.
The Clark’s did not respond to FOX 12’s multiple requests for comment on the closures.
A lead staffer at the Arapaho facility told FOX 12 she and her co-workers are still owed about $10,000 in past wages, but the Clark’s have not responded to them either.
Rubio and Obregon, meanwhile, say more than a dozen families are now considering filing a class-action lawsuit over their lost tuition payments.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.