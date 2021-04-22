Sugarpine Drive-in expanding in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A local popular drive-in on the Columbia River Historic Highway is expanding to a well-known location. Sugarpine Drive-in will be expanding to the site of Shirley’s Tippy Canoe, a restaurant that was destroyed in a fire last year.
Owner Ryan Domingo says he and his wife opened the drive-in in July 2018. He says it’s a celebration of the American drive-in restaurant with soft serve ice cream, sandwiches and salads. Domingo says they try to feature as much product from local farms.
The drive-in’s two-part expansion is focused on reviving the culinary heritage of the Columbia River Historic Highway. Domingo says there were a lot of eateries along the highway that don’t exist anymore. They want to bring that story back to this part of Oregon.
A food truck called Da Pine that just opened two days ago is phase 1 of its expansion. Domingo says it will run from April through September and feature summertime foods.
The second phase of expansion will be the old site for Shirley’s Tippy Canoe. Domingo says a few weeks ago they closed on purchasing the property that when finished will be called the Sugarpine Roadhouse.
“We're honored at the opportunity of taking over the old Tippy Canoe space, we know it meant so much to so many people and we feel an obligation to do it right. And so we are really excited about our concept for the Roadhouse, which will be a really large outdoor grill and beer garden with a diner inside, a new commercial kitchen for us and an upstairs event space,” said Domingo.
They’re hoping to break ground on the new property in the spring of 2022 and hope to open by fall or winter of next year.
