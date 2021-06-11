‘Summer Action Team’ recruiting students for summer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local high school students can make a difference this summer. The “Summer Action Team” is currently recruiting students.
The program is part of the “Portland Student Academic Response,” a student-built non-profit. It was created last year, to help with the immediate impacts of the health crisis. This time around, they’ve expanded to include things like social justice issues, homelessness, and the opioid epidemic.
The goal is to provide a platform for students to create solutions to problems they care about. “We want to provide a space and resources for students to drive their own activism and turn their own ideas for activism into reality and make the change that they want to make,” said Rye Seholin, executive director and co-founder of the “Summer Action Team.”
Students can sign up for the first session through next Friday. There will be another opportunity next month. It’s free and open to all students.
