PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As we get into the summer months during the COVID-19 pandemic, what activities can you do and which ones are the safest?
FOX 12 spoke with an infectious disease doctor from OHSU, who said outdoor activities pose the least amount of health risks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Kevin Winthrop says backyard barbeques with friends are fine as long as people are maintaining social distancing and don’t share utensils.
What about a day at the beach or pool? Winthrop says the beach is a great idea because there is a lot of open space and fresh air. For pool visits, he says chlorine can deactivate the virus, but he’s not sure how efficiently. He says pools have been deemed safe as long as people are maintaining social distancing. He says any activity outdoors poses a lower risk.
When getting a haircut, Winthrop suggests both the customer and the hairdresser wear masks.
What about eating inside at a restaurant? Winthrop says the risk is higher because there is a greater chance of coming into contact with something that’s been exposed to the virus. He suggests eating outdoors. He says any kind of activity indoors poses a greater risk.
“Any setting where there's lots of people that are touching things frequently, I mean, the grocery store, think about the grocery too, and so a lot of the steps that the grocery stores have taken to mitigate risk, some of those other types of stores like book stores, etc., are going to have to do that too,” Winthrop said. “It's just like flu season, you got to think about these things, it's just that we have this new flu that is worse and it affects more people and it's more lethal and it's more transmissible, so we just have to be extra cautious.”
For hotels, Winthrop says he thinks there is a risk if things are not cleaned properly, but as long as rooms are being disinfected by someone wearing a mask and gloves, he’s not worried about it.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.