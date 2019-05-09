CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - Beaches on the Oregon coast were filled with people Thursday as temperatures soared into the 80s.
“We are enjoying the 80-degree weather at the beach,” Shelley Balfe, of Aloha, said. “When does that happen in Oregon?”
Balfe, along with family members and friends, decided to soak up a very rare summer-like day in early May. They spent a bit of time playing in the sand and enjoying the heat.
“We have to admit that we let the kids play hooky from school today,” Balfe said.
She wasn’t the only one on the Oregon coast. The sand surrounding Haystack Rock was packed with people.
“Well, it surprised us,” Ray Tenorio, of Beaverton, said. “You know, it was 90, supposed to be 90 in Beaverton, so we thought we would come here and cool off a bit.”
They didn’t cool off too much, as temperatures in the Willamette Valley also reached the mid 80s.
It’s “Oregon hot” on the coast... temps in the 80’s and it’s only May 9th. The beaches are packed! #ORWx #Fox12Unstoppable #Sping #Oregon pic.twitter.com/BlTlt0YtT4— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 9, 2019
