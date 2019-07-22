Summer temps bring out summer crowds in the Columbia River Gorge

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - This summer is turning out to be a busy one for trailheads and tourist spots in the Columbia River Gorge. Parking lots have been filled on the weekends, creating congestion and headaches for some trying to enjoy that part of the state.
At Multnomah Falls Monday, the parking lots were at capacity by mid-morning; this year, people are helping to direct traffic at the crosswalk to the lodge.
Mild road rage and scenic views. The Columbia River Gorge is packed today. With the growing popularity comes congestion - we’re taking a look at what’s being done to ease the stress so to speak. pic.twitter.com/ZsjQgg0Hxz— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) July 22, 2019
“We actually parked a bit down, we had to walk a trail to get here,” Kaylyn Mercedes, who is visiting from California, said.
“That’s probably the hardest part, you know, just trying to find a parking spot. but once you are in it is not bad at all,” Michael Kahlan, who is visiting from Texas, said.
People helping with traffic is one of several ideas that came out of a state report, the Historic Columbia River Highway Congestion and Transportation Safety Improvement Plan, which was released in June.
Some other things the report suggested was to put in place large vehicle restrictions, reduce speed limits, and satellite parking for Multnomah Falls at Benson Lake.
Renee Tkach with Friends of the Columbia Gorge says the busy parking lots is a common thing, even on the week days in the summer. They have been working with their partners like ODOT, Oregon State Parks, and the U.S. National Forest to find solutions to ease some of the congestion.
“There was a moment in time after the fire where this was all closed and we had that moment in time for about a year to rethink how does this area get used,” Tkach said.
She adds they are tossing around ideas and looking at what other places are doing to curb congestion. Some of the ideas are to start charging for parking or expanding the Columbia Gorge Express Shuttle and finding more funding for the program.
“We want to make sure that access to these beautiful places is equitable but at the same time equitable to al,l because sometimes you just can’t get in here,” Tkach said.
The Friends of the Gorge has floated the idea of shutting down the Historic Columbia River Highway and only allowing shuttles to run the route. The idea is being used in other parts of the country. Tkach says the permitting system and shuttle service at Dog Mountain has proved successful in calming overcrowding and congestion there.
“It’s working,” Tkach said. “It has actually really been successful on that side. That is another model that we are looking at.”
Oregon State Parks says at some parks in the Gorge they have already served about as many people so far this year as they did in all of 2018.
State Parks suggests the following things to have a good time exploring Oregon:
- If a parking lot is closed, come back a different time. For your safety and that of everyone else on the road, don't just park on the shoulder and walk in.
- If you do make it into the park, enjoy ... and chill. Lots of people, warm temps, alcohol, and rivers can tempers can flare and people may do unsafe things. Be one of the good ones: stay calm, enjoy the park, and know your limits.
- There are other places to enjoy in NW Oregon. Visit traveloregon.com and oregonstateparks.org for ideas.
