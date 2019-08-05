RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Sun-lovers and shade-seekers alike crowded the Clark County Fair Monday evening.
“It’s hot, but it’s not too hot out to do the rides,” Adam Reeder said.
Be it spinning, swinging, or flying high, some fairgoers were soaking up the warm weather as much as possible while it’s here, like Dan Crenshaw.
“It’s nice to have since we only have it, you know, two, three months out of the year so it’s very nice,” he said. “Notice a lot of people are sweating and stuff but there’s lots to drink and all kinds of activities for families and people so it’s pretty peaceful.”
Todd Clausen and his kids found a refreshing treat: “Slushies were a great idea. I was voting for ice cream but slushies won.”
And many people, like Michael Conrad, flocked to the misters.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s a wonderful day at the fair.”
Plus, there was plenty of shade and water to go around.
“You can cool off a little bit and get inside the shade, look at the animals, that makes it nice and comfy,” Clausen said.
