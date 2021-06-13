Sunday marks the wettest day in Portland since February

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – It was the wettest day since mid-February across the Portland metro area.
As of 5:00 p.m., most metro area locations on the west side have received three quarters of an inch to 1.3 inches of total accumulation from this atmospheric river. Areas on the east side of the metro area have received closer to a half inch to one inch.
Lisa Rapalus works at Shorty’s Garden Center in Vancouver. They are one of the many nurseries that stayed open during the pandemic, thriving as people stayed home turning their backyards into sanctuaries.
“It's nice to get a day like today to get some rain,” Rapalus said. “I've got a bunch of stuff in my own yard that I don't have to water now.”
Even with this weekend’s rain, Portland is seeing its driest spring and early summer in over 80 years.
“My grass started dying around May,” said customer Louie Staudinger. “Usually it waits until the end of June.”
This latest rainfall will barely put a dent into Oregon’s ongoing drought conditions, but at this point, anything helps.
“I'm glad because I know around the middle of this month it's going to get really hot and it's probably going to stay that way until September,” Staudinger said.
As this wet system passes and the temperatures warm up again later this week, don’t forget to water those plants you’ve worked so hard on.
“You need to get out there and stick your finger in the dirt, see if it's moist still,” Rapalus said. “If it is, you probably don't need to water it. If it's dry, you need to give it a nice thorough deep watering.”
If you have plants that are new or not doing well in the heat, try moving them to the east side of your house so they still get sun, but aren’t getting scorched by the afternoon heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.