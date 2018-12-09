CORBET, OR (KPTV) - A wet and dreary Sunday in Portland translated to freezing rain in Corbett and snow further out east in Cascade Locks.
The biting wind rattled branches encased in ice in Corbett – vegetation, signs and just about everything was coated in the thin layer -- although roads were mostly wet through the main stretches of the town.
Fox 12 spoke to Corbett Country Market employee Alexis Kruger as she took a break from her shift.
“A lot of people come in with their cars covered in ice, my car is covered in ice,” Kruger said. “I had to unstick my door when I was opening it.”
“Out doing gas and stuff, I’ve just been freezing,” Kruger added.
Further east in Cascade Locks, a mini snowstorm brought down enough snow to coat the ground. Locals told Fox 12 it started as sleet and then snowed for a few hours.
“I’ll take snow over ice any day,” David Endom said. “It’s pretty. Everybody’s enjoying it – makes it feel very Christmas-y.”
“It’s typical gorge weather. Actually, none of us were expecting it to snow, so it’s a little bit of a surprise,” Endom said.
ODOT crews on the day shift plowed the snow from the roadways. By evening, the snow turned back to an icy-rain mix.
“I’m a little apprehensive there might be iced in the morning, depending on how cold it gets tonight, but it just comes with the territory, I’ll deal with it,” Endom said.
Kruger was also concerned about weather conditions taking a turn for the worse.
“I’m so worried that it’s going to freeze because I’m not super experienced in snow and ice and stuff,” she said.
