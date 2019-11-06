Sunny fall weather helping area businesses tackle outdoor projects

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – While some people may be hoping for winter weather, there are several area businesses whose owners say they are glad to see the sunshine.
Businesses who have to do work outside, like Legit Roofing, say the weather allows them to take on projects they normally wouldn’t be able to at this time of the year.
Workers at Legit Roofing say most years, they have a backlog of customers by winter who need work done, but rain and winter conditions prohibit them from getting anything done. This year, they say the weather has been a perfect opportunity to tackle those projects without issues.
“Everybody’s really trying to get these jobs completed before the big rain hits and the holidays hit,” David Hazelton, owner of Legit Roofing, said. “So, it’s a great opportunity for us and everybody to get these completed.”
Hazelton says this has been one of the best years for his company this late in the season. He says the warmer temperatures also make it easier on workers, who have to work outside all day.
Legit Roofing says they’ll continue to keep their eye on the weather and see how many projects they can get done before the holidays.
