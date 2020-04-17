PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many non-profits are struggling to meet demand during the pandemic, but some local high schoolers are stepped up to help on Friday.
Sunset High School and their youth sports teams put together over 6,000 sack lunches for Blanchet House.
The non-profit fit serves the homeless and hungry in our community.
It’s the third week in a row a local school has sponsored a lunch drive for Blanchet House and schools have been trying to outdo each other.
"We have found these sack lunch drives have been an amazing way for families and students to come together and exercise their school spirit,” said Scott Kerman, Blanchet House Executive Director. “We do this in a safe, no contact way of course, but the competition is great, it just means more food for the people we’re serving.”
Blanchet house says it's serving about 10,000 meals a week more than double its normal average.
