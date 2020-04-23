PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Face masks have been a valuable tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many people use them when they go to the grocery store or other essential trips.
A Sunset High School Junior is on a mission to help those who are hard at hearing or deaf and rely on facial expressions and lips to communicate.
Eric Kim began an effort to make masks with a clear view of the mouth.
“I’m probably hoping to make around 20 or 30 masks, depending on the requests honestly,” Kim said.
He says he first saw the idea in a news story of college student making masks for those who are hearing impaired.
“I immediately saw it and thought it would be a great idea,” Kim said.
His inspiration to help comes from volunteering at a school for the deaf.
“When I thought of those kids, like even normal masks are hard to get, so when I thought about if they could even get those masks how they would be able to communicate with that,” Kim said.
The high schooler started a campaign to raise money and build special masks with a clear view over the mouth to allow people to see those facial expressions.
“They look like this,” Kim said as he showed off the masks. “I take like two layers of fabric, like a softer one on the inside and a harder one on the outside and I like outline with pencil and cut out a square in the middle to put in a space for the clear vinyl fabric.”
The masks do take a bit more time, but with each one made Kim says he is getting faster and faster. He is using pipe cleaners to form to the nose to help keep the clear vinyl from fogging.
He says he has had people from all walks of life reach out to have one made, one of which was a couple expecting a baby in a few weeks.
“They usually have an interpreter, like a family member, they couldn’t bring them along because of corona virus and like hospital restrictions,” Kim said. “They basically requested a mask so that they could communicate with the doctor more effectively.”
He adds the community has been stepping up as well donating to his fund he set up.
“I actually received a request like a few minutes before this interview about like someone who works at a clinic with death and hard a hearing patient so they also recently requested a few masks, so it has been stepping up a lot lately,” Kim said.
He doesn’t charge for the masks and ships them for free for those who ask. For more information you can check out his GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
