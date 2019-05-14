WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - May is Military Appreciation Month, and students at Sunset High School in Washington County held a special event on Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, students stood in front of their high school with American flags to welcome veterans to their Honor By Listening event.
As part of the event, students get to talk to local veterans about their experiences.
"It's amazing to hear some of the stories that they come back with, and their local members and their heroes of the community so it's a neat experience just to really hear what they have to say and what they've been through, because everyone has a different story," said Sunset High School senior Alex Jones
Members of several different military branches took part in the event.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I am both happy and somewhat amazed at this story! Seems the public is again accepting the military and appreciating what they do. My draft number was 327. They were drafting up to 12 (I think!) that year. Joined for 3 years and after 2 I
re-uped for four more...had a very good time with great people and leadership (mostly :)),
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.