THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near The Dalles is at 42% contained as of Saturday, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
The Sunset Valley Fire was first reported on Thursday just before 4:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Valley View Drive.
Despite the high heat and dry winds, it remains at 987 acres burned, fire officials said. The fire damaged one barn, several outbuildings, multiple vehicles and a portion of a local cherry orchard.
Evacuation notices are located on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
On Friday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Red Team took over the fire, which has allowed local firefighters to focus on responding to emergency medical and fire calls within their service area.
The incident commanders are continuing to evaluate the needs of the fire and resources for the dry weekend.
“The Sunset Valley Fire was a great example of why having the right resources in the right place makes all the difference in reducing the impact of emerging fires,” said Incident Commander Ian Yocum.
Highway 197 has reopened.
