PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With thousands of Oregonians out of work and without a way to pay for food, a local nonprofit is stepping in to help those people in need.
The process of filing for unemployment has not been an easy one for many Oregonians.
Officials with the state's employment department say they've hired more help, increased the number of claims they process, and are adding more phone lines - but it's not enough to meet the demand.
Plus, empty store shelves have been a problem for many Americans for several weeks, and it's an even bigger concern for shoppers who rely on food stamps.
In Oregon, SNAP benefits are issued on the first of the month. So right now, grocery stores are expecting floods of shoppers desperate to stock up.
The Sunshine Division says they will help anyone get a meal on the table.
"We're in unprecedented times. Thousands of people who thought they'd never need help, or need to ask, are having to ask for help. That's why we're here," said Kyle Camberg with Sunshine Division. "If anyone comes to one of our two facilities, it's no questions asked. It's a food box once a week for them."
Camberg says both of their food pantry locations - one on North Thompson and the other on Southeast Stark - are serving emergency food boxes outside their doors so that those in need do not need to come inside or be in close contact with their staff.
He says if someone is unable to get out, Portland police can deliver boxes to people.
The Sunshine Division is in need of financial donations to help keep up with the demand. Anyone who is able, or would like to donate, can do so here: sunshinedivision.org.
