PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sunshine Division to expand operations to meet the community's need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the next 10 weeks, Portland police officers will work with the Sunshine Division and H2C Productions to deliver 200 food boxes to families and people in need within Portland and Gresham five days a week.
Sunshine Division says that will total 1,000 deliveries every week - an average of 27,000 weekly meals.
Sunshine Division has been working with PPB, H2C Productions, Safeway Albertson's Foundation, Fred Meyer Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation, and Sunshine Division donors to make the emergency food delivery program fully operational.
"We've received an unprecedented amount of calls from people who are afraid. People who have recently been laid off, including many other scenarios related to the crisis. There is a whole new demographic of people who just weeks ago couldn't fathom needing to ask for help, which has made it abundantly clear why we need to respond and offer help in this manner," said Executive Director of Sunshine Division, Kyle Camberg. "At the heart of it, these vulnerable people are saying, 'I'm desperate. Can you help me?' It is gratifying and humbling to know that because of this unique program and our coalition of partners, including H2C Productions, Safeway Albertson's Foundation, Fred Meyer Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation, Sunshine Division donors, and the long-standing partnership between us and the PPB, we are able to offer hope during this fragile situation."
The Sunshine Division says its two locations - 12436 Southeast Stark Street and 687 North Thompson Street - are still open for people in need to come and pick up an emergency food box.
For more information about hours and how to donate, visit sunshinedivision.org.
If you or someone you know is homebound, medically fragile, and/or unable to leave their home, due to COVID-19, you can visit sunshine-division.cyrkusevents.com or directly call (503)609-0285 to request a food box delivered by an officer and H2C Productions.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.