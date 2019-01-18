Before Friday morning's rally, the Sunshine Division gave out hundreds of boxes to impacted TSA workers that were just packed last night.
Organizers said altogether, it was about four-thousand pounds of food.
Labors Community Service Agency helped coordinate the donations, thanks to Northwest Oregon Labor Council and other labor unions.
They expect the boxes will run out but said they are ready to come back next week.
“These federal workers don't have money to put food on the table for their kids right now because of what’s going on. And second it lets them know that everyone is surrounding them,” Executive Director Eryn Byram said.
The agency said it's going to have a fundraiser to continue to support TSA workers who may need food boxes.
