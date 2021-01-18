PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Sunshine Division and Kaiser Permanente have partnered to distribute free food boxes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Sunshine Division has been busy this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization provided almost 5 million meals to more than 180,000 families in the metro area last year.
Now thanks to a $90,000 donation from Kaiser Permanente, the organization will be providing 90,000 meals to those in need. That equates to 1,000 food boxes delivered through the organization’s home delivery program, another 1,000 bulk food deliveries to partnering agencies and organizations in the Longview, Vancouver, Clackamas, Cornelius and Salem areas.
Another 1,000 free food boxes will be available for families and individuals to safely pick-up at two locations in the Portland area - no questions asked.
"With this $90,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente, we will be able to provide free food to more than 3,000 families and individuals. This partnership is one we are looking forward to expanding in the future," said Kyle Camberg, Executive Director of Sunshine Division. "We share a similar philosophy with Kaiser Permanente in that we believe no one should go hungry. On an important holiday such as this, which honors the amazing legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., we hope this event offers needed healing within the communities we serve, given the difficult year we have endured."
The free food boxes will be available Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The two drive-by pick-up locations are at:
- 687 North Thompson Street (N Thompson food pantry location)
- 221 Northeast 122nd Avenue (Vacant Safeway store – Sunshine Division’s food delivery program)
The home deliveries and bulk food deliveries have already been claimed, according to the Sunshine Division.
