PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunshine Division and Kaiser Permanente announced Monday that they will host a free food box distribution day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17.
Last year, the Sunshine Division and Kaiser Permanente handed out 3,000 food boxes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Thanks to another $90,000 grant from Kaiser, the organizations will hand out free food boxes once again to those in need.
The Sunshine Division says the Kaiser grant equates to 1,000 food boxes delivered through their home delivery program and another 1,000 bulk food deliveries to partnering agencies and organizations in the Cowlitz, Clark, Washington, Clackamas, and Marion counties.
Another 1,000 drive-up food boxes will be available to people in need next Monday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Building parking structure, located at 500 Northeast Multnomah Street.
"As our community faces another COVID-19 surge, we value our partnership with Sunshine Division on this safe and meaningful way to continue our tradition of honoring Dr. King’s legacy of service," said Jeff Collins, President of Kaiser Permanente’s Northwest region. "Nutritious food is essential to health. In a time of so much uncertainty, providing these meals is a tangible way we can come together and make a difference for community neighbors in need."
Volunteers with Kaiser and Sunshine Division will be packing the food boxes on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The home deliveries and bulk food deliveries have also been claimed, according to the Sunshine Division.