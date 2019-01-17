PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Sunshine Division is helping federal employees during the government shutdown by providing food box assistance.
On Thursday, volunteers packed up 100 food boxes at the Sunshine Division's warehouse on North Thompson.
Those boxes will be distributed to federal employees who need help during shutdown.
FOX 12 talked with Kyle Camberg, the Executive Director of the Sunshine Division, who says federal employees qualify for assistance, as their mission is to help those going through a financial crisis.
"People are missing their paychecks and that's a crisis, so at the very least, the Sunshine Division can step in and offer food and clothing to those families who have to go on and survive even though their paycheck might not be there," said Camberg.
Federal employees, who live in Portland, can visit either of the Sunshine Division's two locations at 12436 Southeast Stark Street or 687 North Thompson Street.
For more information about the Sunshine Division, visit www.sunshinedivision.org.
