PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local organization that serves the community says it's making changes due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.
Normally there would be quite a few people at Sunshine Division to get food or clothing, but since the weekend, Executive Director Kyle Camberg says visits have drastically dropped off.
The organization is taking precautionary measures to help protect the people they serve, along with their many volunteer staff. They have also closed the clothing rooms at both locations until further notice.
Emergency food boxes are still available at both pantry locations for anyone concerned with coming into contact with others.
"If they have concerns about coming inside or being potentially exposed, we have emergency food boxes. And we can get those essentially out to the curb for someone really easily without them having to set foot in - whether they have a personal concern or they may think they don’t want to expose others if they are potentially sick," said Camberg.
Camberg says a lot of their volunteers are senior citizens, which seem to be more at risk in the spread of the virus. And since clothing requires a lot of handling, officials felt it was best to take these precautions for now.
The Sunshine Division's focus began with emergency food, and Camber says that will continue no matter what.
