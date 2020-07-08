PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In just over the past three months, the nonprofit Sunshine Division has served more than 1 million meals in the Portland area.
That’s more meals than they’ve ever provided in an entire year.
“We’re seeing everyday people who have never had to ask for help before turning to us and saying, ‘I’ve never been in this position, can you help me?’” Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg said.
He called it a sobering milestone at more than 1.1 million meals served for nearly 42,000 households in just over the past three months.
“That is the most families we’ve ever served in a year, much less in a three-month time span,” Camberg said.
Camberg said many are turning to them because of financial concerns, and others are worried about going out.
“A lot of people that are caretakers for people who are medically compromised or senior citizens and again very concerned about how am I going to get food to this person, how am I going to help this person and not expose them, and that’s really where the home delivery program has been a hit,” he said.
In addition to home deliveries, they have two food pantries and take bulk deliveries to social-service and faith-based organizations.
Camberg said they’re grateful for their partners and the community and that they’ll continue to need the support because the demand isn’t slowing down.
“We do not want to let anyone down. We’ve been helping respond to crisis in the Portland metro area for nearly a hundred years and this is the busiest we’ve ever been at Sunshine Division,” he said.
