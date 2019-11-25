Sunshine Turkey Boxes

(KPTV image)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers were up early Monday morning to make sure hundreds of families in need will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

Employees from Zupan's Markets were at the Portland Police Bureau's Sunshine Division to pack holiday meals into more than 500 boxes for low-income families, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities.

It's a tradition that started 13 years ago when Zupan's began sponsoring the program.

"It's such a wonderful time of the year, and it's so wonderful to see our associates fill these boxes and help these families, said Mike Zupan, CEO & President of Zupan's Market.

The Sunshine Division helps give emergency help with food and clothing all year round.

The Thanksgiving meal boxes will be delivered to families starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.