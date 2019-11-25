PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers were up early Monday morning to make sure hundreds of families in need will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.
Employees from Zupan's Markets were at the Portland Police Bureau's Sunshine Division to pack holiday meals into more than 500 boxes for low-income families, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities.
HAPPENING NOW: Volunteers with @zupans and @SUNSHINE_DIV are hard at work this morning putting together more than 500 Thanksgiving food boxes for local families in need @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/dQu3q6I7Rc— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 25, 2019
It's a tradition that started 13 years ago when Zupan's began sponsoring the program.
"It's such a wonderful time of the year, and it's so wonderful to see our associates fill these boxes and help these families, said Mike Zupan, CEO & President of Zupan's Market.
It’s not too late to get involved! Mike Zupan w/ @zupans says they’re still accepting donations to help with the food boxes ⬇️ @SUNSHINE_DIV @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/PxNKbtfSu2— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 25, 2019
The Sunshine Division helps give emergency help with food and clothing all year round.
The Thanksgiving meal boxes will be delivered to families starting Tuesday.
