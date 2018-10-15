Sunshine, 'extremely dry' weather prompt October fire warning

CANBY, OR (KPTV) - The warm October weather has many people getting outside to enjoy the last taste of summer-like temperatures. It has also kept firefighters across the Willamette Valley busy chasing down brush fires.
Several Oregon fire districts want to remind people that burn bans are still in place and likely won’t be lifted until a soaking rain moves in.
Canby firefighters Friday were called to a brush fire just outside of the city limits around 12 p.m. The flames burned over a half acre of land and threatened a home and several buildings.
“It was a significant fire, it was being pushed by the wind and it was burning and traveling, and for this time of year, that isn’t the norm for us,” Canby Fire Division Chief Todd Gary said.
Gary adds that burn bans this time of year are typically lifted because the fall rains have moved in. But now, nearly a week of sunny warm temperatures has kept things fairly dry.
“The fire on Friday really opened my eyes ... we are extremely dry and we still have to be at a heightened awareness for this fire season,” Gary said.
Firefighters across the Willamette Valley were dealing with the same issues. Gaston Firefighters were called to a small fire off Hwy. 47 Sunday.
In Marion County, the dispatch center sent out a warning to make sure people were paying attention to burn bans in place.
The hope is the bans will be lifted, but that likely won’t happen until a soaking rain of an inch or more arrives.
