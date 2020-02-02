MIAMI, FL (KPTV/AP) - A dramatic rally in the fourth quarter gave the Kansas City Chiefs the victory in Super Bowl LIV.
The San Francisco 49ers used a big third quarter to take a 20-10 lead going into the final quarter. However, the Chiefs scored touchdowns on three straight possessions, while holding the 49ers scoreless for the quarter.
The final score was Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20.
Fourth quarter
After a number of big plays in the third quarter, the defense of the 49ers made another one to start the fourth.
With Kansas City threatening to score, a pass from Mahomes bounced off the arm of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and into the hands of Tarvarius Moore of the 49ers for an interception at the 13-yard line of San Francisco with 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.
That turnover did not result in points for the 49ers. After punting back to Kansas City, the Chiefs drove down the field and scored on a touchdown from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce, cutting the deficit to 20-17.
The Kansas City drive featured a big 44-yard pass from Mahomes to Hill and then a pass interference call on San Francisco in the end zone, leading to the score with 6:13 left in the game.
After San Francisco was forced to punt again, the Chiefs struck again quickly, taking less than two minutes off the clock to score on a touchdown on a pass from Mahomes to running back Damien Williams.
The play was reviewed to determine if Williams had crossed the goal line before stepping out of bounds, and the call on the field of a touchdown eventually stood.
With 2:44 left in the game, Kansas City had rallied to take a 24-20 lead.
On the ensuing possession, San Francisco drove to midfield, but they were not able to convert on a fourth-and-10, turning the ball over to Kansas City with 1:25 remaining.
Looking to run out the clock, the Chiefs handed the ball off to Williams on second-and-6, and the running back went 38 yards for a dramatic touchdown.
That score gave Kansas City a 31-20 lead with 1:12 to go.
An interception thrown by Garoppolo with 57 seconds to go officially sealed the Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs.
Third quarter
The third quarter began much like the first quarter, with a San Francisco field goal. The 49ers took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove down to the 24-yard line of the Chiefs.
The second field goal of the game by Robbie Gould made the score 13-10 in favor of San Francisco.
The ensuing drive resulted in an interception, as Mahomes was picked off at Kansas City’s 39-yard line. Mahomes was hit and fumbled on the prior play, but he managed to recover the ball, before throwing the interception.
San Francisco took quick advantage. Six plays later, running back Raheem Mostert capped a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The 49ers went up 20-10 with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.
The teams headed to the fourth quarter with the score still 20-10.
Second quarter
The second quarter began with an interception by San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Kansas City took over with the ball at their own 44-yard line.
Mahomes engineered another drive for the Chiefs into San Francisco territory, but it stalled at the 13-yard line. The Chiefs then kicked a field goal to make it 10-3 with 9:32 left in the second quarter.
The 49ers responded in a big way. San Francisco drove 74 yards for a touchdown with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Garoppolo completed a pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk for 15 yards and a touchdown. The extra point tied the game 10-10.
No further points were put on the board in the second quarter, as the two teams remained tied at halftime.
--------------------------
First quarter
The San Francisco 49ers won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball.
The 49ers marched down the field on the first drive of the game, but came up short of the end zone. San Francisco kicked a field goal to make it 3-0 with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to respond. Kansas City went deep into San Francisco territory and elected to go for it on 4th down from the 5-yard line. After a successful run for the first down, the Chiefs then punched in a touchdown run two plays later by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
49ers safety Jimmie Ward was shaken up on a third-down play where Mahomes scrambled near the right sideline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came in at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes’ hands and it caromed out of bounds, but he remained down for about a minute after making the big hit.
The score was 7-3 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
--------------------------
3:35 p.m.
Demi Lovato got the Super Bowl off to a perfect start.
Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson handled the pregame introductions, with the 49ers coming out first and then the Chiefs -- with their fans making the “tomahawk chop” gesture typically seen once every two years at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes play host to Florida State.
Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors presented by the NFL on Saturday night.
The 49ers won the coin toss by calling “tails," which might be a good omen for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners all lost the pregame coin flip.
———
2:55 p.m.
On football’s biggest day, they took time to remember a basketball legend.
The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warmups before the Super Bowl and lined up at their respective 24-yard lines -- a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Bryant wore No. 24 in his final 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared on Fox’s pregame show to read a poem called “Dear Football.” It largely copied “Dear Basketball,” the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he was playing his final season.
Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Love always, Richard.”
FOX 12 will provide updates on the game at KPTV.com, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
