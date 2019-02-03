Super Bowl 53 local ties: La Salle Prep grad serving as passing game coordinator for LA Rams

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Super Bowl Sunday will have many local ties.
A La Salle Prep star is out to bring the Lombardi trophy back to his new home in Los Angeles.
Who ya got? Duck alum Patrick Chung is out for yet another ring with the New England Patriots, and so too is West Salem punter Ryan Allen.
How about the super Beavers? Oregon State University stars Brandin Cooks, Johnny Hekker and Sean Mannion are with the Los Angeles Rams.
So too are Grant High’s Ndamukong Suh and Samson Ebukam from David Douglas.
But wait, that's not all. Oregon alums Johnny Mundt and Troy Hill would also love a ring with the Rams.
And so would Shane Waldron. From La Salle Prep to LA, Waldron is the passing game coordinator for Sean McVay in Los Angeles.
Waldron went to the Catholic high school in Milwaukie playing football and baseball with current La Salle Prep Athletic Director Chris George.
“Shane is definitely a grounded person which is awesome,” George said. “You can just kind of tell listening to him in some press conferences, he is a regular guy, hasn't lost where he came from.”
The 39-year-old Waldron started his NFL career as an intern under Bill Belichick in New England. The married father of two daughters is in his second season on the coaching staff of the Rams.
“It’s a dream come true for him, I’m sure, to make a living out of something that a lot of young boys want to do when they get older, so it's neat,” said George.
He has Waldron’s Rams winning Super Bowl 53 by two points.
