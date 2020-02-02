MIAMI, FL (KPTV/AP) - Super Bowl Sunday is here.
Second quarter
The second quarter began with an interception by San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Kansas City took over with the ball at their own 44-yard line.
Mahomes engineered another drive for the Chiefs into San Francisco territory, but it stalled at the 13-yard line. The Chiefs then kicked a field goal to make it 10-3 with 9:32 left in the second quarter.
The 49ers responded in a big way. San Francisco drove 74 yards for a touchdown with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Garoppolo completed a pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk for 15 yards and a touchdown. The extra point tied the game 10-10.
First quarter
The San Francisco 49ers won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball.
The 49ers marched down the field on the first drive of the game, but came up short of the end zone. San Francisco kicked a field goal to make it 3-0 with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to respond. Kansas City went deep into San Francisco territory and elected to go for it on 4th down from the 5-yard line. After a successful run for the first down, the Chiefs then punched in a touchdown run two plays later by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
49ers safety Jimmie Ward was shaken up on a third-down play where Mahomes scrambled near the right sideline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came in at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes’ hands and it caromed out of bounds, but he remained down for about a minute after making the big hit.
The score was 7-3 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
3:35 p.m.
Demi Lovato got the Super Bowl off to a perfect start.
Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson handled the pregame introductions, with the 49ers coming out first and then the Chiefs -- with their fans making the “tomahawk chop” gesture typically seen once every two years at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes play host to Florida State.
Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors presented by the NFL on Saturday night.
The 49ers won the coin toss by calling “tails," which might be a good omen for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners all lost the pregame coin flip.
2:55 p.m.
On football’s biggest day, they took time to remember a basketball legend.
The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warmups before the Super Bowl and lined up at their respective 24-yard lines -- a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Bryant wore No. 24 in his final 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared on Fox’s pregame show to read a poem called “Dear Football.” It largely copied “Dear Basketball,” the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he was playing his final season.
Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Love always, Richard.”
