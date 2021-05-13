'Super excited': Local kids react to approval of Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 age group

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting Thursday, kids as young as 12 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center is providing kids ages 12 to 15 years old their first dose of the vaccine by appointment or walk-in.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended kids get the vaccine on Wednesday. To support the extended use, the FDA reviewed data submitted by Pfizer. The company said a March clinical trial involving more than 2,200 12 to 15 year old's showed the vaccine's efficacy is 100 percent and it is well tolerated.

"As long as the virus is circulating and mutating, it's very important to get everyone vaccinated even if they don't get very sick," said Karen Minzer, whose 13-year-old son Noah is now eligible for the vaccine.

Noah told FOX 12 he was thrilled to hear his age group could now get their doses.

"I was super excited. I told all my friends right away," Noah said. "I want to be able to do normal stuff, obviously, and I kind of want this whole mess to be over."

FOX 12 saw quite a few parents with their kids heading into the Convention Center to take advantage of the new approval for their age group.

"So I can stay safe and help keep the community and everyone else safe," said 14-year-old Chloe.

The kids told FOX 12 that their friends are on board too.

"One of my friends has an appointment tomorrow and a bunch of them are getting them later, but yeah super exciting," said Noah.

Kids ages 12 to 14 need a signed consent form from a parent and be accompanied by them to get their shot. In Oregon, 15 years old do not need either consent or a parent with them.