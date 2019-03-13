Superintendent: Portland parent detained by ICE while bringing child to school

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - “Inhumane, horrified and unforgivable.”
Strong words were spoken by the Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, who says a parent was recently on the way to school to drop off their kids when they were detained by ICE.
Guadalupe Guerrero calls the recent arrest “unacceptable.”
“I am horrified and angered that one of these detainees is a PPS parent, who like so many other families, was on their way to drop off their children, our students, at school. This is unforgivable and inhumane,” Guerrero said.
“Horrified, inhumane & unforgivable.” Strong words after a local parent was reportedly detained by ICE while trying to bring their kids to school. @Super_GGuerrero (Superintendent of @PPSConnect) calls the arrest a “horrific trauma.” Much more at 10:00 #ice #portland #fox12 pic.twitter.com/dJMWuoESI6— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 14, 2019
The superintendent shared these words at a school board meeting Tuesday night. Guerrero expressed frustration about the arrest of a local parent. His strong words were met with applause from the crowd and a standing ovation. Guerrero says he’s in touch with the family impacted by the arrest.
“While we watch the six o’clock news and see the horrific images of children being torn from their families and put into cages at the border, we know that our families right here in Portland, right here in our communities, are being torn apart. This is unacceptable,” Guerrero said.
At this point, it’s unclear who was arrested. PPS said the arrest did not happen on school property.
Meanwhile, Guerrero said the school will provide support to help both students and families heal from this “horrific trauma.”
FOX 12 reached out to ICE about this reported arrest, however they need a birth date and A name to release any information about the person detained.
ICE did release a statement, saying in part:
“Current ICE guidance directs agency personnel to avoid conducting enforcement activities at sensitive locations unless they have prior approval from an appropriate supervisory official or in the event of exigent circumstances. The locations specified in the guidance include schools, places of worship and hospitals."
