Superintendent says school this fall in Salem is ‘the hardest 3d jigsaw puzzle’

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Whenever school starts in the fall, it will look different than it used to.
FOX 12 spoke with the superintendent of Salem-Keiser Public Schools on Friday about some of the changes the district is considering.
“It’s the hardest 3D jigsaw puzzle you’ve ever tried to do and it’s complete with lots of angles and really high towers, and so that’s how I describe what we’re in the middle of,” Superintendent Christy Perry said.
For months, Perry and other district leaders have been meeting to discuss what school will look like come fall.
“The problem is there isn’t one big issue, there’s about 20,” Perry said. “Every decision you make creates tension in the system, either tension for families, tension for staff, tensions for transportation.”
As of now, Perry said the plan is for kindergarten through 2nd grade to meet in person four days a week and online one day a week.
“Because we know that for the students, it’s hardest digitally online for our early learners,” Perry said. “Both learning to read, learning to write, and learning to do math.”
Perry said the plan is for third graders and up to have a more hybrid model of online and in-person learning, while also alternating their schedules.
“And we’re a little heartbroken about that, because we keep pushing to figure out how do we get kids back in school more often, in person, and it’s just really hard given the 35 square feet per person in a classroom,” Perry said.
She said full-time online learning will also be available for all students, if a parent chooses.
“We absolutely 100% want what they want, which would actually be to start school in the fall like we’ve done every other year, but I just cannot see a path for providing full-time, in-person instruction for every student and be safe,” Perry said. “That’s the key, we have to be safe as well.”
Perry said this is the toughest leadership time she’s experienced as a superintendent, but the community has been great.
“I think what normally happens for us with leadership is we have these key moments where it’s hard and difficult and the problem is big and then we overcome it and come back to some sort of normalcy,” Perry said. “The problem right now is we’re all looking up and we don’t know when normalcy will get there.”
Perry said they’re still figuring out how the fall will look in different areas. She said things could also change as school starts and asks for patience as they figure everything out.
