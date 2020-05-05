SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Supporters gathered outside a hair salon in Salem as it opened for business Tuesday despite Governor Kate Brown's "Stay Home, Save Lives" order still in place.
Lindsay Graham owns Glamour Salon in downtown Salem. She reopened the salon at 10 a.m. going against Gov. Brown's order, which require's hair salons to close.
Graham told FOX 12 that at this point, she needs to start making money for her family.
"This is a clear sign of how many people need to get back to work," said Graham. "We all need to get back to work and this proves it."
Graham says she has a few stylists offering some services by appointment only.
"We're implementing a ton more sanitation procedures to make sure people feel safe, because the majority are trying to support us," Graham said.
Many people were outside the hair salon Tuesday morning to show their support.
There’s a large crowd forming outside Glamour salon in Salem this morning as it reopens against @OregonGovBrown’s Stay Home Save Lives order. They tell us they’re in support of the salon reopening today @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/SMFljTNH8e— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) May 5, 2020
Jennifer Toedtemeier told FOX 12 that she's a hair stylist too. She says she's applied for unemployment among other pandemic financial help, but has heard nothing back.
Toedtemeier says she has been living off her savings.
"I'm here to support, here for us. We are essential as well," Toedtemeier said.
At the state level, Graham said Monday afternoon, a representative from OSHA told her she could face a fine and be told to close, and then at that point if she remained open, she would face a much larger fine.
Graham says she’s willing to face an initial fine but not a subsequent one.
Gawd bless the protesters, but they're not helping their cause at all when they're standing right on top of each other.
'Supporters gather outside Salem hair salon as it reopens despite Gov. Brown's order' Excellent! [thumbup][thumbup]
