BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Several people gathered at a New Seasons in Beaverton Thursday morning to celebrate Oregon's new law that bans plastic bags.
The law took effect Wednesday, and it bans stores and restaurants from giving away single-use plastic bags.
Customers will now have to bring their own bag or buy a paper bag for a least five cents.
A spokesperson for News Seasons says people who bring their own bags will be rewarded.
"If a customer brings their own bags, they can either have a choice to take the credit and take it off their bill, or they can take that five cents and donate it to one of our community partnerships, and if you're a neighborhood rewards member at New Seasons, you'll also get two points. Just another way to try to incentivize people to continue to use their bags over and over again," said Athena Petty.
Oregon lawmakers say there's a five cent fee to encourage people to bring their own bags instead of relying on store-bought paper bags.
I dump handout recipes, coupons and unwanted receipts in the store’s parking lots and city streets now.
