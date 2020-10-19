Supporters of measure to create police oversight committee rally in Terry Schrunk Plaza to encourage yes vote

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some community members gathered Monday to urge voters to vote yes in support of a ballot measure to create a police oversight committee.
Measure 26-217 would create a community-led oversight board, independent of the police department to investigate alleged police misconduct. But, the measure has been opposed by the Portland Police Association since it was introduced to city council. PPA says an oversight committee already exists.
Monday, the campaign for Measure 26-217 met in Terry Schrunk Plaza, allowing some community members and leaders to share their experiences with Portland Police.
One of those community members was Elijah Warren, a homeowner who says he was injured by police when protests came to his neighborhood.
“It was crazy, it was crazy. I’ll never forget that,” he said.
Warren said his family was in their home on the 100th night of protests, when his son began choking on tear gas inside the house. He says about a half hour later he went out to talk to police officers.
He said he was telling his concerns to one officer, when he was hit by another.
“The second officer just came and clubbed me on the side of my head and instantly it was just blood leaking and I couldn’t get it to stop,” Warren said.
He says it was a traumatizing experience, but it has impacted his son the most.
“He don’t want to be around no police officers. He don’t want to leave the house and go to the park without his dad,” said Warrant.
That’s why Warren is urging Portlanders to vote “yes” on Measure 26-217.
However, the measure has been opposed by PPA President Daryl Turner since being introduced. He told Fox 12 back in July that an oversight system is already in place.
“If it needs to be fine turned, we’re willing to look at reforms to it to rework it. But to change the whole system and overhaul it, especially at a time right now when we need surety on some things, the community needs surety, they need to know that there’s a system in place that works,” Turner said at the time.
The PPA also says that this measure violates the law in several ways and was created without the input of any meaningful stakeholders.
Supporters of the measure say if it passes, the board will be able to investigate community complaints, enforce punishments and recommend PPB policy changes.
The PPA says it encourages people to vote “no” on the measure, and start cooperative discussions to figure out solutions to police reform.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.