PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Organizers and supporters of a bill that would help refugees in Oregon gathered at a northeast Portland church Monday morning.
Those attending Monday's rally at St. Andrews Catholic Church included Interfaith leaders, Catholic Charities of Oregon, Lutheran Community Services Northwest, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization (IRCO), Unite Oregon, and refugees.
House Bill 2508 would fund refugee emergency services to those who are coming to the United States.
HB 2508 states "refugees arriving in the United States are at high risk and have high needs because of long term trauma and suffering they have endured."
The bill also states that studies have shown when given proper services and intensive case management, refugees make vast "contributions to the economy, diversity and social fabric" of the state.
"This has been incredibly important work in the state of Oregon done so quietly by some extraordinary people that live in our midst, work in our midst. Welcoming people from other countries - refugees, immigrants - helping them resettle helping them become a part of the fabric of our community, of our churches, of our state," said one speaker at the rally.
Right now, HB 2508 sits in the House Committee.
To view HB 2508, visit olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2019R1/Measures/Overview/HB2508.
