PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An open house was held at the Wapato Jail on Saturday to show off what it could be.
The Wapato Jail was built in 2004 after voters approved a $46 million bond measure eight years earlier for its construction, but was never opened or used.
But many people want to change that.
"People here today are expressing their interest," said Mary Ann Schwab.
Seattle-based nonprofit, Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, is looking to turn the jail into an emergency shelter and program-based transitional housing facility.
Organizers held an open house Saturday in another attempt to drum up support and save the building - a demolition permit was approved in Nov. 2018.
As hundreds toured the stark corridors throughout Saturday afternoon, they were greeted with bright renderings and relabeled rooms of what could be.
"I think there are a lot of people who, if given the opportunity, would be very glad to be here," said Wynne Wakkila. "I think especially young women."
The proposal put forward calls for 228 beds to be available within the first year of operation. Organizers say they've already raised $2.5 million in private funds to make it happen.
If successful, Helping Hands will run the facility, which will be renamed the Bybee Lakes Hope Center. Organizers say up to 500 people could be housed inside - with room on site to build even more.
The bold plan - still fairly young - appears to be gathering healthy community support.
"It's high time the city, the state, the county, the feds, take their responsibility and put dollars here," said Schwab.
For more information about the Bybee Lakes Hope Center, visit www.bybeelakeshopecenter.com.
