PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Supreme Court Justices heard cases at David Douglas High School Wednesday so that students can see first hand how the state's justice system works.
The Chernaik v. Kate Brown case presented Wednesday was originally brought by high school students against the state eight years ago. The original activists are older now, but they still want to hold the Oregon government accountable for the climate crisis.
In oral arguments, lawyers for the young environmentalists asked the high court to find that the state has a duty to protect our public resources.
The state doesn't deny climate change, but says the court can't make this kind of determination. Legislators should protect the environment by passing laws that do just that.
And while the legalities of the case could be tedious, this is a subject that's important to this generation.
FOX 12 asked one student what she got from Wednesday's high court hearing.
"It was really cool to see how people talk and communicate over the issues, and to really see the word choices and dialect used to portray the issue," said Kira Day-Stewart, junior at David Douglas High School.
Day-Stewart also said she was impressed by arguments on both sides, but that she leans towards the argument that the state does have a duty to protect its resources for her generation and generations to come.
The court did not make a decision on the case Wednesday, and there is no time table for it to do so.
