Surfer injured after shark bite near Seaside

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV)- A man was attacked by a shark on the Oregon coast near Seaside on Sunday, according to a city official.
Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a shark bite victim in the are of the Seaside Cove just before 3:30 p.m., according to John Rahl with the city of Seaside.
A local surfer had suffered a non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg, according to Rahl. An off duty Seaside Beach Lifeguard applied a field tourniquet to the surfer's injured leg.
The surfer was taken to a local trauma hospital for further evaluation.
"The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water. The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim," Rahl said in a press release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Shhh. Don't let Kate know that other surfers and the shark were within six feet of the victim or she'll ban surfing, and sharks will need to wear masks next.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.