PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Hospitals in Oregon are once again delaying elective and non-urgent surgeries.
It's a necessary effort to free up hospital beds during the COVID-19 surge.
But health officials want you to know, it's critical you continue to seek emergency care if you need it.
There are, unfortunately, stories of people who choose to stay home rather than go to the hospital when experiencing a severe medical problem.
Health experts want you to know that even now, hospitals will treat you.
FOX 12 spoke to the president of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, Becky Hultberg.
She said hospitals are safe places to be right now.
If you have an urgent medical need and know you need to see a physician, do not defer care.
Even though health officials warn people about capacity, you will still receive high-quality care from your nearest hospital.
If it's full, however, your care could look a little different.
"It might be a different unit than you would've been on previously. If the emergency department is full, it might not be a bed in an individual room." Hultberg said. "So there are lots of ways that the care might look a little different if the hospital is at capacity, but again the goal is for our hospitals not to be at capacity. And that is really as a result of all the decisions that we individually are making every day."
Hultberg wants people to remember: your personal choices like wearing a mask and staying home, do matter and affect Oregon's hospital capacity.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
what is the average occupancy rate for emergency rooms before covid?
