Surgery canceled for Gresham girl with crushed trachea due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Healthcare providers across the metro area are canceling appointments, or in some cases, shutting down clinics to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to shift resources to the critically-ill.
Anything that is not a medical emergency is getting postponed in Oregon and across the country. But some of those medical procedures getting canceled can have serious implications, including for a Gresham family that is currently stuck in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Shilo Young and her daughter, Ashly, drove from Oregon to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in February for a series of procedures for Ashly, who has a crushed trachea and other airway complications that make it hard for her to breathe.
Ashly was scheduled for surgery on March 25, but that just got canceled, Shilo Young said, because the doctors are being kept away from the hospital to prevent the team from getting sick from COVID-19.
“We were here for a long time already and I was ready to go home to my friends and my animals,” Ashly said.
Shilo Young says she understands her daughter isn’t an emergency situation now, but she needs this surgery to stay alive. If Ashly catches a cold, for example, Young said that could send her to the emergency room.
“She would die,” Shilo Young said. “Because if there’s any amount of swelling at all in her airway, it would close off her airway.”
That’s part of the reason why the pair can’t drive back home to Gresham either; doctors told them that amid this pandemic, it’s too dangerous for Ashley to be exposed.
