VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman ran 13.1 miles into the arms of her waiting boyfriend, who had more than a medal for her.
Justin Kramer planned to surprise Amber Perdue at the finish line of the 13th annual Girlfriends Run for a Cure race in Vancouver on Sunday.
When she finished the half marathon, he was there on bended knee with a ring in his hand.
She didn’t hesitate to give him an answer. It was an emphatic, “Yes.”
“If I knew this was waiting, maybe I would have ran faster,” she said.
Kramer arranged to have plenty of their loved ones there, as well, to share in the big moment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
