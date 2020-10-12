CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson case in Clark County.
A viewer e-mailed FOX 12 saying someone had set flags in support of President Donald Trump on fire.
The flags were on the back of a pick up truck that was also burned, according to authorities.
FOX 12 spoke with the truck's owner who said the whole thing was really scary, but he's not surprised it happened
"We are going to buy a couple more flags and if this husk is still sitting here, i'm going to mount more flags on this thing and on my next truck i'm going to do it again," Joseph Jean, said. "I'm not scared of these people at all and it's going to take a lot more than this to do it."
"The thing is that we don't condone this from either side, Andrea Jean said. "I don't care if you have a Biden in your truck. I will never set a vehicle on fire and take the chance of hurting human beings because I couldn't agree with the flag."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
