PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Surveillance footage is giving a clearer picture of what happened Saturday night when an off-duty firefighter was stabbed at a bar in Southwest Portland.
The stabbing happened at Kingston Bar and Grill off Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue. In nearly 38 years, Gary Jondahl says he’s never seen anything like the violence that happened at his bar.
“This person, looking at the video just came right in he was probably not inside the people more than 30 seconds to minute,” Jondahl said.
In just seconds, that suspect stabbed an off-duty firefighter.
“You never know what’s going to happen in this town anymore,” Jondahl said.
In the surveillance video the bar provided FOX 12, you can see the suspect walk by the window of the bar making some kind of gesture at the victim.
The two appear to make eye contact as the suspect walks by, but the suspect returns, goes into the restaurant, and confronts the off-duty firefighter.
“As he was talking to him, reached into his pocket, I don’t know what he said, but the victim got up and kind of pushed him against the wall, so he must’ve said something that really irritated him,” Jondahl said.
As the off-duty firefighter pushes the suspect against the wall, the suspect appears to stab the victim multiple times and leaves the bar.
The victim sits back down at the table.
“It’s really a shame, I mean, if anybody could probably handle himself, it’d probably be this guy,” Jondahl said.
About a minute later, the victim appears to check himself and realizes he’s bleeding. First responders show up to help the victim.
Police say the victim, a 20-year veteran with Portland Fire & Rescue, was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
Police say the attacker didn’t know the firefighter and Jondahl says the suspect was at the restaurant the day before causing problems.
“He came in eating tacos and making a lot of noise, and we tried to check his ID, he wouldn’t do anything started swearing, and so we chased him out,” Jondahl said.
Jondahl says the bar is vigilant about checking IDs and they’re not going to conduct business any different. He says the stabbing happened so fast Saturday night that there’s not much the bar could’ve done differently.
But he’s hoping the surveillance footage will send a message.
“Well you got to get the guy off the street. You know give anybody else the message that if they do something like that they’re going to get caught,” Jondahl said.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who is 5-feet-4-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police say he has black crew cut hair, an unshaven face, olive-colored skin, and an athletic build. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other. Detectives continue to seek out evidence and additional witnesses.
Anyone who knows the location or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 20-20370.
