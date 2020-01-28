PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The trial for one of Oregon’s most high-profile murder cases officially began Tuesday.
Jeremy Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
In court Tuesday, surveillance video and images were shown for the first time publicly of the confrontation that preceded the stabbings, along with the stabbings as they occurred.
Prosecutors spent an hour laying out their case against Christian on Tuesday, saying he intentionally stabbed the victims.
They showed surveillance images taken from the MAX that day, and said the stabbing from start to finish took 12 seconds.
Prosecutors said Christian stabbed Namkai-Mech in the carotid artery and Best in the back of his neck, with both men dying almost instantly. Prosecutors said Christian barely missed Fletcher's artery.
"The eyewitnesses had a hard time even processing what was happening. One witness will tell you when she looked and she saw the spray of liquid, she though it was raining and then she realized it was blood. Some of the passengers had to climb over the bodies to get out of the MAX car," said prosecutor Don Reese.
Then, it was the defense's turn to lay our their case.
Attorneys spent a lot of time talking about Christian's passion for free speech, saying that, to him, it means he can say anything he wants to anyone at any time.
Their position is that he's on the Autism spectrum and that affects his behavior, his rants and his desire to get a reaction out of people.
Christian's attorneys argue that he was assaulted and acted in self-defense on the MAX train.
"It is our position you cannot assault someone, you can't throw someone off the MAX because you don't like what they're saying," said defense attorney Dean Smith. "The law allowed Mr. Christian to defend himself. He was physically attacked when someone tried to throw him off the MAX. He had the right to defend himself."
After opening arguments, prosecutors began calling witnesses, including two people who were on the train that day.
One of them, Zhada Allen, said when she got on the train, she heard intense screaming and yelling coming from Christian.
"He was screaming a lot of things, but one thing that stood out was 'free speech or die,'" Allen testified.
Another witness, Walia Mohamed, is one of the girls who prosecutors say Christian was yelling at, because she was wearing a hijab.
"When I saw Taliesin and he was holding his neck and we saw blood. That's when I realized he had a knife," Mohamed testified.
Prosecutors will continue calling witnesses for the next several days, before the defense takes over.
Fletcher was in the courtroom Tuesday, along with several family members of the men who died. People were seen crying in the audience during opening statements.
The trial is expected to last through February.
(1) comment
Ya know..I hate to say this..because Christian is an evil..dangerous animal, and he started the confrontation by committing a bias crime of harassment / menacing. But a wily defense attorney can make a case that he might have just been a blowhard who wouldn't have committed violence that day until he was confronted and cornered by three men with what he perceived to be violent intent. The DA, on the other hand, will dismiss the "self defense," claim, by asserting that the threat he might have faced did not rise to the level of deadly self defense. The other issue will be what level or degree of homicide is this? Certainly it wasn't premeditated. Is it actually more like Homicide II or even Manslaughter, due to a temporary insanity defense? Whatever the conviction, how many years is justified in this case? Life in prison, or should Christian get something less? The emotional side of this would have most people saying he should get life with no possibility of parole, but the actual letter of the law doesn't always work that way. This is not a cut n dried case, and I suspect there will be a substantial amount of legal wrangling here.
