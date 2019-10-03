Surveillance images released, reward offered in Molalla-area restaurant burglary

MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - A reward up to $2,500 is being offered to help solve a burglary at a restaurant in the Molalla area.
Burglars pried open a door of the MarKum Inn on the 36000 block of South Highway 213 between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 3 a.m. Sept. 16.
The suspects then broke open an ATM and stole cash, before using a wagon from inside the business to steal a safe.
The wagon was recovered, without the safe, on the restaurant’s property.
Surveillance images show the suspects wearing hats, masks, coats and long pants. One suspect is wearing a unique hat, similar to a formal police or military-style hat.
A reward is being offered for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
