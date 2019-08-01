PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance video has been released in connection with a fire investigation in northeast Portland.
Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Northeast Garfield Street at around 3:30 a.m. July 5.
The fire was upgraded to three alarms as it tore through a fourplex.
The building was significantly damaged. Firefighters said 10 people were inside the building at the time and three people were injured. Two people were hospitalized after jumping out of a third-story window to escape.
On Thursday, investigators released surveillance video of persons of interest in the fire investigation. They were caught on camera from a neighboring apartment complex.
Fire investigators would like to identify the people in the surveillance video.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.