Surveillance video released, showing the moment demonstrators got inside the Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - New surveillance video has been released in the investigation into State Representative Mike Nearman, who is accused of opening a door at the state capitol to allow people inside during a demonstration in December.
Fox 12 obtained the video through a public records request.
In the video taken on December 21, you can see Representative Nearman walk out the door where protesters were standing, then they storm in.
It's not clear whether Nearman intended to let the protesters in, or leave the door open for them to grab.
Shortly after they get inside, you see police confront them and there's a fight between protesters and police.
Police push demonstrators out the door and the crowd gets larger, pushing back.
Police then appear to retreat into the building and the crowd makes their way inside the capitol.
This all happened on when Oregon legislators held an in-person one-day special session to pass several relief bills.
Oregon State Police are reviewing the video and investigating whether Nearman could face any charges.
On Thursday, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek commented on the incident.
“This was a serious, serious breach of public trust,” said Kotek. “His actions put staff and legislators and law enforcement in danger. In fact, law enforcement officers were hurt when demonstrators came into the building.”
Kotek says she's consulted with employee services and the legislative equity office to determine if this could be a hostile workplace violation.
